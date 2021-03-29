Short Interest in Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Increases By 172.6%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VREOF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Vireo Health International has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Friday.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.