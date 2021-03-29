The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Sells 2,370,632 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.