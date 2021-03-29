BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,115 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $314,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

