BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Associated Capital Group worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

