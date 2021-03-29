Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

CVGI opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $330.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

