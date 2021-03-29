BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 1,497.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,847 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.09% of Kirkland’s worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $370.66 million, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.