PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.20% of PRGX Global worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

