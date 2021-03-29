BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Research Frontiers worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

REFR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.17. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

