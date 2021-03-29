BlackRock Inc. Buys 42,254 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.26% of Mayville Engineering worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

