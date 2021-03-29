BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XCUR. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exicure by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XCUR stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Exicure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XCUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exicure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

