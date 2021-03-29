Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

