Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,312 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THD. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of THD opened at $82.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $83.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.