Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

