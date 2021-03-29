Savaria (TSE:SIS) Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. Savaria has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

