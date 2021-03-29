Morgan Stanley Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $32.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMWL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. American Well has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

