Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.86 ($51.60).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.56.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

