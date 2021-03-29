$994.86 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $994.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.12 million to $1.00 billion. Prologis posted sales of $878.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $106.78 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

