Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.93 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

