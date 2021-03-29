QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $77.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.59 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QAD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

