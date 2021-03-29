Robert W. Baird Increases Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

