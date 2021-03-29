HC Wainwright Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $8.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.