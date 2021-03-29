G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.