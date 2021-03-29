Truist Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQR. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of EQR opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

