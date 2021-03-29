Benchmark Begins Coverage on Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of FIII opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01. Forum Merger III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
Forum Merger III Company Profile
Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.