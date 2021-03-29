Benchmark Begins Coverage on Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FIII opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01. Forum Merger III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

