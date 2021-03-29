BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Critical Survey

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -$11.51 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.98 $23.50 million $0.61 40.15

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 1 12 0 2.92

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -4,577.93% BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

