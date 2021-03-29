Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WYNMY opened at $19.61 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

