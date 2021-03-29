Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WYNMY opened at $19.61 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
