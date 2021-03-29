Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Grows By 128.0%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the February 28th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $12.57 on Monday. SolarWindow Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $668.69 million, a P/E ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

