Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.27.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.34 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.