MagnaChip Semiconductor’s (MX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

