Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 327,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

