Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIF opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $77.33.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.