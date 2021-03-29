Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

