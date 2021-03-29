KeyCorp Comments on RH’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $578.18 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $581.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.99 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,488,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

