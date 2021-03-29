Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of WNC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after acquiring an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 261,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 132,731 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

