Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYDGF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.25.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

