Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Franklin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 19.87 $86.14 million $0.56 68.00 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 4 11 0 2.73 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $58.18, indicating a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

