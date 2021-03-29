A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

AMRK opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

