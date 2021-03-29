Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €317.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €283.28 ($333.27).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €261.70 ($307.88) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €286.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €281.57. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

