Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,652.19 ($99.98).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,372 ($83.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,207.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,052.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

