Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.96 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 154,554 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $123.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.