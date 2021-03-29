Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($6.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.73) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

KROS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

KROS stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

