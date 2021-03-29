Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Roth Capital

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.