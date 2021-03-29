Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $14.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $526.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.