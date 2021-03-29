Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Update

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Monday. Alaska Hydro has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63.

Get Alaska Hydro alerts:

About Alaska Hydro

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Hydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.