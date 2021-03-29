Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Update

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Monday. Alaska Hydro has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63.
About Alaska Hydro
