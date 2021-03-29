Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets in investment grade countries, such as Mexico and Peru. Backed by its commitment to increasing low-cost production and growth investments, the company is well poised to continue delivering enhanced performance. In 2021, the company expects to produce 943,000 tons of copper. Rising copper prices fueled by strong demand from China and recovering global industrial activity will boost its top-line performance. Pickup in industrial activity has led to higher silver prices as well. Earnings estimates for the current year have gone up lately. The company expects copper production to reach 1.03 million tons by 2023. It has growth projects on track that will help achieve its target of producing 1.9 million tons of copper production by 2028.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE SCCO opened at $69.42 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

