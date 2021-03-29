Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $43.16 on Monday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

