Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 5,670,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.7 days.

AICAF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

