Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

FRA DWNI opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

