Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $80.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

