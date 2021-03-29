Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBTX. Truist raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.11 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

